Speak Out 4-21-19

It's sad that people think they're too busy to really build and maintain real relationships because they're updating Facebook. It's sad that people can't fix their child breakfast, but can Tweet. It's sad that people can't do good for others, but can post every facet of their lives in Instagram. It's time for some people to get woke!
They say there is no diversity in country music (no women up for the entertainer of the year). I say there is no country in country music. This crap they play now is more like noise pollution. It will be a sad day when George Strait, Alan Jackson, Reba and all the rest retire. I miss Johnny Cash!
