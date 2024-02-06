Speak out 4-20-23

It's time Broadway Theatre be torn down. Who will be responsible if someone gets hurt or, worse, killed. It's dangerous, plus an eye sore. The people who want to save it have had plenty of time to get the funds. It would be better to build a new theater where live shows and local bands could play. The group trying to save it gave a noble try, but now it's time to say goodbye.
What exactly is Jason Smith doing to make sure the United States doesn't default on its existing debt? Are McCarthy and the MAGA crowd going to tank the world to burn it all down? Tell us, Jason, what is the plan? The deadline is approaching and the MAGA Republicans don't even seem to have the least idea what they even want to do.
What world does Jason Smith live in? We have more complex taxes than most and it didn't take weeks. There are these things called computers? And free services at those horrid places called libraries. Why has Mr. Smith decided he hates the IRS more than the EPA. Is it another welfare farmer attitude?
When are the other networks going to be held accountable for all of their lies about Russian collusion and Trump? Fox News and Trump should sue CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC and ABC. After all, "What is good foe the goose is good for the gander."
Jim Jordan should be honest enough to rename the Judiciary Committee to the "Protect Donald Trump at all costs Committee." His hearings are a clown show, and he's the head clown!!
If Jason Smith truly cares about national security and this country he should be standing up with Lindsay Graham and denouncing Marjorie Taylor Greene for revealing state secrets and siding with the leaker this week. That woman should be removed from her committee assignments as she has proved multiple times that she puts her own infamy and gaining wealth over our national security. Stand up for the U.S., Jason.
Instead of putting money into a indoor swimming pool that seemed to be an unpopular project, this money should have been spent on hiring teachers who are qualified to handle mental health issues and teachers who are qualified to teach how to speak English to non-English speaking students.
Trump's trial should be televised. Let's see if the traitors who ignored the Jan. 6 hearings will actually tune in to see the boring but actual proof of Trump's lies and lawlessness. You all voted him in because he was a scummy human being, so why pretend he didn't do everything he is accused of? His lawyer already went to jail for the same crimes. There will be no surprises unless he actually is found guilty. Hopefully just boring justice will prevail, but really most of us are just hoping the other courts get busy and indict him for every single thing.
