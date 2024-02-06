Speak out 4-20-23

Broadway Theatre

It's time Broadway Theatre be torn down. Who will be responsible if someone gets hurt or, worse, killed. It's dangerous, plus an eye sore. The people who want to save it have had plenty of time to get the funds. It would be better to build a new theater where live shows and local bands could play. The group trying to save it gave a noble try, but now it's time to say goodbye.

Debt limit

What exactly is Jason Smith doing to make sure the United States doesn't default on its existing debt? Are McCarthy and the MAGA crowd going to tank the world to burn it all down? Tell us, Jason, what is the plan? The deadline is approaching and the MAGA Republicans don't even seem to have the least idea what they even want to do.

Smith on taxes

What world does Jason Smith live in? We have more complex taxes than most and it didn't take weeks. There are these things called computers? And free services at those horrid places called libraries. Why has Mr. Smith decided he hates the IRS more than the EPA. Is it another welfare farmer attitude?

'Russia collusion'

When are the other networks going to be held accountable for all of their lies about Russian collusion and Trump? Fox News and Trump should sue CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC and ABC. After all, "What is good foe the goose is good for the gander."