OpinionApril 20, 2023

Speak out 4-20-23

I'm so sorry about those who died in the tornado and those who lost their homes. Our prayers are with you. I just love Mary Ann Castillo's food columns. They never cease to amaze and inspire. The St. Louis Cardinals are off to bad start. The pitching has been terrible, but they can be better. ...

BoCo tornado

I'm so sorry about those who died in the tornado and those who lost their homes. Our prayers are with you.

Food columns

I just love Mary Ann Castillo's food columns. They never cease to amaze and inspire.

Cardinals pitching

The St. Louis Cardinals are off to bad start. The pitching has been terrible, but they can be better. If they expect to have a chance to make the playoffs they will have to trade for a No. 1 starter, but Mo will wait until the trade deadline approaches and will get older pitchers that are no longer in their prime. MO needs to go. The reason they won the last few world series was because of Tony La Russa. Mo no longer has a manager that has the knowledge or experience. When Ollie called out O'Neil in public for not running hard he lost respect of some players. He should have talked to him in private and if he continued not playing hard sit him on the bench. They definitely have enough outfielders to take his place. I would hope someone talked to Ollie and that play didn't lose the game. It's all about pitching, as it always has been.

Tornado recovery

My prayers are with the families in Glen Allen. Thank you Southeast Missourian for sharing the photos of destruction and people helping to dig out of it there. My heart goes out to the family members of those who died. It's so sad.

Cape mall

That's great news about our mall! May I suggest a Dillard's?

Global warming

Global warming deniers don't realize they are paying the price too. Auto and homeowners and renters are all paying the price of higher premiums to cover the cost that the insurance companies are paying out.

