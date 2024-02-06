Speak Out 4-20-22

Joe Biden

To the person that wrote in about how great Joe Biden is, in the infamous words of Joe himself: "Come on Man!" Joe has screwed up everything he's touched since becoming president and continually lies about his failures. From open borders, weak foreign policy, energy dependency, COVID mixed messaging to runaway inflation. The guy is a disaster and he continues to blame all his failures on everyone else. He's also not a good guy. He and his family have been peddling influence for personal gain for years. If you can't see how harmful it is to elect weak, inept, dishonest leaders after Joe's first 15 months in office, I'm afraid you will never get it. How does that Kool-Aid taste?

Trump agenda

If Trump decides to run in 2024 (scary!) and wins (disastrous!) we will have four years of massive purges in the DOJ, arbitrary arrests of perceived political opponents, impeachments of judges who ruled against him, withdrawal from NATO, and an alliance with Putin and every other murderous dictator under the sun along with an attempt to appoint himself for a third term. You have been warned!

Employment rates

I keep hearing that unemployment is at historic lows. But my question is -- Are EMPLOYMENT rates HIGHER? That is, are as many people working now as before COVID? I find it hard to believe that employment rates are up, since virtually every business out there is begging for employees. And if individuals who were working pre-COVID are no longer working, how are they supporting themselves?