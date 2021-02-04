All sections
Speak Out 4/2/21

Speak Out 4/2/21

Kind of puzzling. Our national guard troops are sleeping on the floor in Washington D.C.. and our homeless veterans are sleeping on the streets in major cities, but the illegal aliens are being housed in hotels along the border in the border states. But then what could you expect from the Biden administration...

Puzzling treatment

Kind of puzzling. Our national guard troops are sleeping on the floor in Washington D.C.. and our homeless veterans are sleeping on the streets in major cities, but the illegal aliens are being housed in hotels along the border in the border states. But then what could you expect from the Biden administration.

Build the wall

Build the wall. Finish the wall. Walls work. Follow the facts. Walls and impenetrable fences work. The wall can be completed far cheaper than housing millions of illegal immigrants at the Best Western. Wake up Joe and Kamala.

