Speak Out 4/2/19

Valid election

The Mueller "witch hunt" has ended with no indictments of so-called collusion and no evidence of obstruction of justice. The Democrats are still attempting to overturn a constitutionally valid election. Even after parading a false and vile dossier before the public that failed to destroy a president, why haven't they learned just how squeaky-clean President Trump is? Why do they keep banging their heads against the wall?

Ross column

Adrienne Ross correctly condemned the cruel comments made to conservative commentator Eric Bolling following the death of his son. She lauded those who reached out to the father and his family. Ross' words would have carried more weight if she had also condemned the cruel attacks on Sen. John McCain by President Trump. At least I hope she reached out to Cindy and Meghan McCain.