OpinionApril 2, 2019

Speak Out 4/2/19

The Mueller "witch hunt" has ended with no indictments of so-called collusion and no evidence of obstruction of justice. The Democrats are still attempting to overturn a constitutionally valid election. Even after parading a false and vile dossier before the public that failed to destroy a president, why haven't they learned just how squeaky-clean President Trump is? Why do they keep banging their heads against the wall?...

Valid election

The Mueller "witch hunt" has ended with no indictments of so-called collusion and no evidence of obstruction of justice. The Democrats are still attempting to overturn a constitutionally valid election. Even after parading a false and vile dossier before the public that failed to destroy a president, why haven't they learned just how squeaky-clean President Trump is? Why do they keep banging their heads against the wall?

Ross column

Adrienne Ross correctly condemned the cruel comments made to conservative commentator Eric Bolling following the death of his son. She lauded those who reached out to the father and his family. Ross' words would have carried more weight if she had also condemned the cruel attacks on Sen. John McCain by President Trump. At least I hope she reached out to Cindy and Meghan McCain.

Smollett charges

What is wrong with America. Sixteen felony counts just dropped. What kind of prosecutor just drops all of it when it was so wrong and in felony ways. Shame on the prosecutor and shame on actor Jussie Smollett

Rep. Schiff

Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff is now investigating that President Trump remove the pillow tag during one of his overnight stays during the 2016 campaign.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

