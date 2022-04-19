All sections
OpinionApril 19, 2022

Speak Out 4-19-22

Stop Putin

Putin's perverse reasons for invading Ukraine have to do with the losses suffered when the old Soviet Union was dissolved. He wants to reclaim all the countries back into Russia and restore Russia's glory. This is where he is delusional and dangerous because all those countries were independent to begin with and it was the cruel and demented policies of Stalin and other monsters who created the Soviet Union by force. Putin must be stopped at all costs, and if it means higher gas prices for a while we should at least stop and think about what's happening in cities like Bucha! Biden was right, Putin cannot remain in power!

Story Tags
Speak Out
