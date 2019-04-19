All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionApril 19, 2019

Speak Out 4/19/19

Recently, a local Tweet asked, "Which kid is yours -- the one at the end of the game in tears because they hate losing or the one asking everyone where we are eating lunch -- teach you [sic] kids to compete!" Poor spelling aside, I submit that my child is the one competing who also understands that life is bigger than high school or club sports, so she enjoys lunch with her friends and teammates. You dig?...

Sports and kids

Recently, a local Tweet asked, "Which kid is yours -- the one at the end of the game in tears because they hate losing or the one asking everyone where we are eating lunch -- teach you [sic] kids to compete!" Poor spelling aside, I submit that my child is the one competing who also understands that life is bigger than high school or club sports, so she enjoys lunch with her friends and teammates. You dig?

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Green New Deal

The Green New Deal resolution brought before the US Senate and adamantly touted "as the World War II of our generation" received zero "Yes" votes. The defeat of this resolution came a few days before a new NASA study confirming that Greenland's Jakobshavn Glacier, a glacier used for meteorological measurements, is growing at a rate of 1.8 miles and thickening at 130 feet per year since 2017. Was the Green New Deal conceived from the same intelligence as the "Weapons of Mass Destruction" canard that prompted the U.S. to invade Saddam Hussein's Iraq?

Trump agenda

Does anyone really care about Trump's taxes? All I care about is lower taxes, a safer border, better jobs with higher wages and President Trump is delivering. Trump 2020.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 14
Goldberg: Victorious Republicans are once again falling for ...
OpinionNov. 14
Our Opinion: SEMO Redhawks aim for FCS playoff hosting as th...
OpinionNov. 14
York: The case for mass deportations
OpinionNov. 14
Prayer 11-14-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Speak Out: Voters share opinions on water vote, plus thoughts on Trump cabinet nominations
OpinionNov. 13
Speak Out: Voters share opinions on water vote, plus thoughts on Trump cabinet nominations
Lopez: That's the power of love
OpinionNov. 13
Lopez: That's the power of love
Our Opinion: Election season has come and gone (almost); congratulations are in order
OpinionNov. 13
Our Opinion: Election season has come and gone (almost); congratulations are in order
Prayer 11-13-24
OpinionNov. 13
Prayer 11-13-24
Smith: The dawn of a new era
OpinionNov. 13
Smith: The dawn of a new era
Speak Out: Thoughts on why Cape's water vote failed and what to do next
OpinionNov. 12
Speak Out: Thoughts on why Cape's water vote failed and what to do next
Lowry: Trump shows demography isn't destiny
OpinionNov. 12
Lowry: Trump shows demography isn't destiny
Prayer 11-12-24
OpinionNov. 12
Prayer 11-12-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy