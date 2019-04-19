Speak Out 4/19/19

Green New Deal

The Green New Deal resolution brought before the US Senate and adamantly touted "as the World War II of our generation" received zero "Yes" votes. The defeat of this resolution came a few days before a new NASA study confirming that Greenland's Jakobshavn Glacier, a glacier used for meteorological measurements, is growing at a rate of 1.8 miles and thickening at 130 feet per year since 2017. Was the Green New Deal conceived from the same intelligence as the "Weapons of Mass Destruction" canard that prompted the U.S. to invade Saddam Hussein's Iraq?

Trump agenda

Does anyone really care about Trump's taxes? All I care about is lower taxes, a safer border, better jobs with higher wages and President Trump is delivering. Trump 2020.