OpinionApril 17, 2021
Speak Out 4-18-21
Jason Smith: Our country is struggling with multitudinous problems which our current administration is addressing. You suggest that President Biden cannot attend to border issues if he is responding to the proliferation of guns in American and the related killings. ...

Balance issues

Jason Smith: Our country is struggling with multitudinous problems which our current administration is addressing. You suggest that President Biden cannot attend to border issues if he is responding to the proliferation of guns in American and the related killings. Why do you believe an administration cannot work on an array of social ills simultaneously? We cannot have an open border yet we must not descend into inhumane treatment of refugees. And we need to carefully consider the intent of the 2nd amendment and its implication regarding gun ownership. These are all complex issues about our humanity as a nation, all needing attention, and all receiving attention. My hope, Mr. Smith, is that you will also carefully, mindfully, consider these issues, especially regarding gun control; that you would work toward a country that values life and the respectful treatment of those lives.

Reject money

Though a rarity in both national political parties, Cape's ruling class claims to be strong adherents of fiscal conservatism, horrified by federal government spending it deems excessive. It is in that vein that I call for the city council to act courageously and reject all rescue money directed to the local government at the largesse of the Biden administration.

National Parks

Because they were depopulated and confiscated, I think it is well past time to return all U. S. National Parks to America's exploited Indigenous people.

Baseball is back

The weather has turned warm, most of the time, and baseball is back in Capaha Park. I can't wait for the Catfish to start playing this summer. In the meantime, Go Redhawks!

Rose garden

Why doesn't the newspaper report about what's going on at the Rose Garden in Cape Girardeau? There's more to the story than you've written. Ask those who know.

Thank you, schools

Life is good when you have children and sports to attend. Thank you schools for keeping our children active and healthy.

Speak Out
