Speak Out 4/17/20

County Clerks office

I just left the County clerks office in Jackson and I want to say, "Thank you to one of the nicest ladies in the office." I had an issue with a date on my notary bond and the lady who helped me, her name is Kathy, was very patient and through these trying times she certainly was professional and very helpful. I just want Kara Clark to know she has very courteous and helpful staff. Thanks so much!

Open America

The experts told us that the health care system would fail if we didn't shut down the country and now most hospitals are struggling, most are making cuts. Our politicians are telling what we can and cannot do. Small and large businesses are struggling and some will not make it. I do respect all of the scientists and medical experts, but thank goodness they were wrong. Now is the time for the American people to get back to work in the areas where the numbers are low. Let the people decide if they want to go back to work, go to restaurants, go to their doctors and get a haircut.

Defunding WHO

Trump in his infinite wisdom (not) wants a scapegoat and is trying very hard to make the World Health Organization the loser. But anyone who watched Trump's golfing and rally schedule from January through March of this year can see where his focus was at. Defunding WHO will only make the world weaker against the next pandemic and won't "fix" Trump's problem with optics.

Jackson football

Jackson football will be good again this year, and I enjoyed reading the article in this week's Missourian. I hope that high powered offense will show up in the big games this coming season instead of placing so much on our defense. The offense needs to get physical. Last year, we had a punishing running back that never let up and some nasty linemen, but we got pushed around and couldn't pass or get open against elite teams.