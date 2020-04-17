Speak Out 4/17/20

I just left the County clerks office in Jackson and I want to say, "Thank you to one of the nicest ladies in the office." I had an issue with a date on my notary bond and the lady who helped me, her name is Kathy, was very patient and through these trying times she certainly was professional and very helpful. I just want Kara Clark to know she has very courteous and helpful staff. Thanks so much!
The experts told us that the health care system would fail if we didn't shut down the country and now most hospitals are struggling, most are making cuts. Our politicians are telling what we can and cannot do. Small and large businesses are struggling and some will not make it. I do respect all of the scientists and medical experts, but thank goodness they were wrong. Now is the time for the American people to get back to work in the areas where the numbers are low. Let the people decide if they want to go back to work, go to restaurants, go to their doctors and get a haircut.
Trump in his infinite wisdom (not) wants a scapegoat and is trying very hard to make the World Health Organization the loser. But anyone who watched Trump's golfing and rally schedule from January through March of this year can see where his focus was at. Defunding WHO will only make the world weaker against the next pandemic and won't "fix" Trump's problem with optics.
Jackson football will be good again this year, and I enjoyed reading the article in this week's Missourian. I hope that high powered offense will show up in the big games this coming season instead of placing so much on our defense. The offense needs to get physical. Last year, we had a punishing running back that never let up and some nasty linemen, but we got pushed around and couldn't pass or get open against elite teams.
Nobody is to blame if someone gets the COVID-19 virus. Not the President. Not the Medical Professionals. Not the Government. Not even the individual who gets it. It is out of everybody's hand. It is a natural disaster, and so everyone is blameless.
Have you ever noticed how many headlines about Trump start with "Trump lashes out?" That's because he doesn't know how to lead. He screams and yells but doesn't lead. He blames but doesn't lead. He insults but doesn't lead. He blusters but doesn't lead. He fires people who disagree with him but doesn't lead. He's made a shambles of the covid-19 pandemic response but doesn't lead. Why do we need four more years of this?
Sen. Blunt announced that Missouri schools would receive over $200 million in Coronavirus aid. Why? Schools won't use it wisely, and they'll continue to copy and paste free games and lesson plans from the internet that they'll dress up as distance learning coursework. Give that $200 million to families who are educating and feeding children.
In 1920, America and the rest of the world went through the worst Pandemic in human history and still ended up having one of the most prosperous decades of the 20th Century afterward. Fast forward to 2020 we are facing a pandemic that is nowhere near as deadly as the one from the 1920s, but only this time governments, the media and the so-called experts from all over the world are doing their best to insure that there will be no prosperity after this one. Trump is right: "we cannot let the cure be worse then the disease."
