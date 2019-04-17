Speak Out 4/17/19

Political payback

The President's idea of releasing illegal immigrants in sanctuary cities and states is not without precedent. In 2014 when a wave of unaccompanied children flooded into the Rio Grande Valley, Obama attempted to bus them to Marietta, California. Why this small city, with only five holding cells, instead of San Diego with plenty of beds to accommodate the kids? Was it political payback? What is the difference between 2014 and now? Nothing.

Gender bill

All but one House Democrat has co-sponsored the "Equality Act" bill requiring all public schools to allow male athletes who identify as transgender girls to compete on female sports teams. Let that sink in. Democrats want gender neutral bathrooms and neutral sports teams.