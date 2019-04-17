Speak Out 4/17/19

The President's idea of releasing illegal immigrants in sanctuary cities and states is not without precedent. In 2014 when a wave of unaccompanied children flooded into the Rio Grande Valley, Obama attempted to bus them to Marietta, California. Why this small city, with only five holding cells, instead of San Diego with plenty of beds to accommodate the kids? Was it political payback? What is the difference between 2014 and now? Nothing.
All but one House Democrat has co-sponsored the "Equality Act" bill requiring all public schools to allow male athletes who identify as transgender girls to compete on female sports teams. Let that sink in. Democrats want gender neutral bathrooms and neutral sports teams.
In the world of a delusional Democrat, there's collusion even after the special prosecutor said there wasn't; there's no spying on a political campaign even when the DOJ says there was; sexual harassment is fine as long as it's done by Joe Biden; and anti-Semitism is acceptable. Of course, in Democrats' world they also dislike low unemployment, criminal justice reform and tax breaks.
The only people who care about Trump's taxes are those whining Democrats! Time for Congress to get off there backsides and do something about the border.
