Speak Out 4/15/21

BLM agenda

Black Lives rail against police officers but they fail to talk about the ratio of cops shot and killed by Black men. That ratio is 18 to 1 of Blacks killing cops. Every weekend young Black men in Chicago and other blue states are killing each other but not a word from Black Lives Matter. Why not? Are they truly concerned about Black lives or are they just trying to get people to donate money to them. The leader of Black Lives Matter just bought a multi-million dollar home in an all white neighborhood. Maybe she could have donated some of that money to the crime victims' families.