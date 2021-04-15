All sections
OpinionApril 15, 2021
Speak Out 4/15/21
So now our State Legislators think the voters were duped, scammed and gaslighted by "liberal" groups to vote for Medicaid expansion. Are you kidding? We voted for it because we wanted it! This seems to be the new strategy of Republicans; when you lose a free and fair election just change the rules. Don't mess with Medicaid expansion, we need it!...

Medicaid expansion

So now our State Legislators think the voters were duped, scammed and gaslighted by "liberal" groups to vote for Medicaid expansion. Are you kidding? We voted for it because we wanted it! This seems to be the new strategy of Republicans; when you lose a free and fair election just change the rules. Don't mess with Medicaid expansion, we need it!

BLM agenda

Black Lives rail against police officers but they fail to talk about the ratio of cops shot and killed by Black men. That ratio is 18 to 1 of Blacks killing cops. Every weekend young Black men in Chicago and other blue states are killing each other but not a word from Black Lives Matter. Why not? Are they truly concerned about Black lives or are they just trying to get people to donate money to them. The leader of Black Lives Matter just bought a multi-million dollar home in an all white neighborhood. Maybe she could have donated some of that money to the crime victims' families.

Speak Out
