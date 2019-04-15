All sections
Opinion
April 15, 2019

Speak Out 4/15/19

So sorry to hear that the use tax failed (again) in the City of Jackson. A friend made the comment that a local construction firm, in the run up to the election, had stated its willingness to pay an extra $100,000/year in taxes. There’s nothing stopping him from donating that money to the city anyway. I’m sure the city would really appreciate that. Maybe some other businesses would step up to the plate as well. Do your civic duty!

Use tax

So sorry to hear that the use tax failed (again) in the City of Jackson. A friend made the comment that a local construction firm, in the run up to the election, had stated its willingness to pay an extra $100,000/year in taxes. There's nothing stopping him from donating that money to the city anyway. I'm sure the city would really appreciate that. Maybe some other businesses would step up to the plate as well. Do your civic duty!

Speak Out

