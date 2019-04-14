Speak Out 4/14/19

I frequent our beautiful walking trails in Jackson and Cape most every day. It’s disgusting how much dog feces is left either on the walking track, alongside or out in the grass nearby. What are you people thinking? How can you be this disrespectful and lazy? Dog feces carry more than 10 diseases! If you love your dog enough to walk him, love him enough to pick up the feces! Both cities have city ordinances against not picking up the waste, and if I witness such an event, I will most certainly make a complaint with the police. ...