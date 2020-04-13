Speak Out 4/13/20

Stormwater

The city needs to clean out the drainage ditch from Dorothy Street where they widened the ditch between the two houses on Dorothy and put rock in wire cages to Hopper Road. Then from along Kingshighway through Arena Park, which only has a very small ditch, to the larger drainage ditch that is behind the National Guard Armory. This has been a problem for years. It shouldn’t have to be for the property owners to take care of the stormwater problems that the city has created.

Set examples

Many if not all of the estimates the scientists and doctors made were wrong, thank goodness. I wish no one would get any illness, much less die, but that’s a given. We will leave this world someday no matter how smart or skilled the doctors are. In the end, only God knows when. Until then, we should do our very best to live our lives to make this world a better place. People have lost faith and turned their backs on God, and Christians, myself included, have gotten too comfortable and lazy in setting a good example for our children and the nonbelievers. We all should take time to help others and lead by example. This virus is a wake-up call. Let’s all work together and make God proud of his children.

Pandemic poem

Roses are red