Speak Out 4/13/20

The city needs to clean out the drainage ditch from Dorothy Street where they widened the ditch between the two houses on Dorothy and put rock in wire cages to Hopper Road. Then from along Kingshighway through Arena Park, which only has a very small ditch, to the larger drainage ditch that is behind the National Guard Armory. This has been a problem for years. It shouldn’t have to be for the property owners to take care of the stormwater problems that the city has created.
Many if not all of the estimates the scientists and doctors made were wrong, thank goodness. I wish no one would get any illness, much less die, but that’s a given. We will leave this world someday no matter how smart or skilled the doctors are. In the end, only God knows when. Until then, we should do our very best to live our lives to make this world a better place. People have lost faith and turned their backs on God, and Christians, myself included, have gotten too comfortable and lazy in setting a good example for our children and the nonbelievers. We all should take time to help others and lead by example. This virus is a wake-up call. Let’s all work together and make God proud of his children.
Roses are red
Violets are blue
If you choose not to wear a mask
Shame on you!
School districts and their administrators and teachers SHOULD be feeding their students. They are being paid a full-time salary and are not working full time. Schools aren’t spending money on utilities, bus fuel, paraprofessionals, support staff, or any spring sports.
I am so tired of hearing how President Donald Trump didn’t respond quick enough to the China Virus. The same people ridiculing him earlier for overreacting to travel restrictions are the ones now whining. Yes, whining. I really don’t know how he can stomach the daily briefings as many of these reporters need to return to kindergarten. I think he needs to require each of them to bring their crystal balls with them because they obviously have much better resources than the president’s incredible team. How many different ways can you ask, “When did you know about the virus and what are we doing about it?” Are these reporters the best these companies have to offer?
