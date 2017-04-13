Speak Out 4/13/17

God in school

I feel I must weigh in on the recent school sports speak out that stated that parents that send their children to parochial schools feel like public school is not good enough for their child. I am sorry your judgment is obviously clouded, because we chose to send our children to parochial schools because God continues to be pushed out the door at public institutions and parochial schools embrace God and his teachings. Parochial schools are not perfect, but at least a spoken prayer or a reference to God and Jesus can take place without worrying about where the next lawsuit is going to come from.