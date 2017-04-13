Speak Out 4/13/17

Does the opinion editor read any of the junk they print in the newspaper? The comparison between how Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton are "treated" was ridiculous. Clinton never had an office in the White House, security clearance or untold influence over the President. It isn't out of line to expect the precious Ivanka to answer some questions about her opinions, beliefs, etc. since she chose to be in this mess.
I feel I must weigh in on the recent school sports speak out that stated that parents that send their children to parochial schools feel like public school is not good enough for their child. I am sorry your judgment is obviously clouded, because we chose to send our children to parochial schools because God continues to be pushed out the door at public institutions and parochial schools embrace God and his teachings. Parochial schools are not perfect, but at least a spoken prayer or a reference to God and Jesus can take place without worrying about where the next lawsuit is going to come from.
