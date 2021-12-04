All sections
OpinionApril 12, 2021
Speak Out 4/12/21
No city should accept the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. This would take politics out of sports. Denver, in doing so, does an injustice to the sport of baseball and sports in general. No city should accept the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. This would take politics out of sports. Denver, in doing so, does an injustice to the sport of baseball and sports in general. ...

All-star game

No city should accept the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. This would take politics out of sports. Denver, in doing so, does an injustice to the sport of baseball and sports in general.

Diversity

The problem within the Biden administration is, instead of appointing the best people to Cabinet positions, he is trying to appease the Democratic left by appointing a diverse Cabinet. Diversity is fine when the appointee is capable of doing the job — but only then.

Flipping houses

Home flipping shows and their aftermath will be the death of American homeownership. Clean, acceptable housing is being bought up and “renovated” to look like HGTV and driving the prices of homes through the roof, for what? So wealthy investors can stash more cash? Money in their pockets only leads to higher rents and less investment in things that lead to actual job growth for the region. The more people spend on housing, the less they can invest in themselves for education and business development.

Liberal media

In my opinion, “60 Minutes,” the CBS news program, stinks. They only tell part of a story — the part that fits their narrative. This can also be said of ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” NBC’s “Meet the Press” with Chuck Todd and CBS’s “Face the Nation” with Margaret Brennan. They all tell part of a story, never the whole story, and skew it to change the whole meaning. The national news media is biased toward the Democratic liberal party, and that is a fact, not an opinion.

Speak Out
