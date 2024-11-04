All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionApril 11, 2024

Speak Out 4-11-24

Eclipse headline That’s a great headline in Tuesday’s edition. And yes, it was!

__Eclipse headline__

That’s a great headline in Tuesday’s edition. And yes, it was!

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

__Hanson column__

I find Mr. Hanson’s article about Americans differing on Ukraine and Gaza to be lacking. Mr. Hanson regurgitates the far-right position that Israel should destroy Hamas at all costs, while Ukraine should just negotiate and give Russia the territory it has already gained. This is a position taken by former President Trump, likely with the urging of the Kremlin. Mr. Hanson fails to mention that Ukraine WAS a nuclear power. Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, in exchange for guarantees of its territorial sovereignty. Ukraine, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States were all signatories to this document. What is the guarantee of the United States worth?

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 22
Prayer 10-22-24
OpinionOct. 21
Speak Out: Missouri fans applaud enhanced coverage on semiss...
OpinionOct. 21
Parker: Why, in our free country, do we lack education freed...
OpinionOct. 21
Reagan: Kamala shows America how much she hates Trump

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Our Opinion: Notre Dame's Activity Week shatters fundraising records with over $354k raised
OpinionOct. 21
Our Opinion: Notre Dame's Activity Week shatters fundraising records with over $354k raised
Prayer 10-21-24
OpinionOct. 21
Prayer 10-21-24
Goldberg: Here's what Ta-Nehisi Coates got right about Israel and Palestinians
OpinionOct. 19
Goldberg: Here's what Ta-Nehisi Coates got right about Israel and Palestinians
Lowry: The GOP makes Democrats pay the price for trans insanity
OpinionOct. 19
Lowry: The GOP makes Democrats pay the price for trans insanity
Thompson Rehder: Amendment 3: A crossroads for Missouri's pro-life stance and state identity
OpinionOct. 19
Thompson Rehder: Amendment 3: A crossroads for Missouri's pro-life stance and state identity
Prayer 10-19-24
OpinionOct. 19
Prayer 10-19-24
Speak Out: MLB playoffs deliver October thrills despite Cardinals absence
OpinionOct. 18
Speak Out: MLB playoffs deliver October thrills despite Cardinals absence
York: A shift in the race
OpinionOct. 18
York: A shift in the race
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy