Speak Out 4-11-24

__Hanson column__

I find Mr. Hanson’s article about Americans differing on Ukraine and Gaza to be lacking. Mr. Hanson regurgitates the far-right position that Israel should destroy Hamas at all costs, while Ukraine should just negotiate and give Russia the territory it has already gained. This is a position taken by former President Trump, likely with the urging of the Kremlin. Mr. Hanson fails to mention that Ukraine WAS a nuclear power. Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, in exchange for guarantees of its territorial sovereignty. Ukraine, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States were all signatories to this document. What is the guarantee of the United States worth?