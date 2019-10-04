Speak Out 4/10/19

Biased judges

Obama executive orders good, Trump executive orders bad. Our judges and judicial system are biased in favor of the Democrat Party. Need I say more?

Voter initiatives

Missouri Republican legislators are now wanting to make the process of filing and passing citizen generated initiatives more difficult. They did not like last year's initiative successes (raising minimum wage, changing the redistricting process, and supporting unions), and thus are trying to reduce the possibility of future initiative successes. Citizen-driven initiatives are a needed balance to legislative functioning.

Investigate DOJ

Let's do some investigating of Barrack Obama, HRC and the DOJ during the Obama administration. I bet you find more corruption there than in the Trump presidency.

Biden accusations

Joe Biden has been inappropriately touching and sniffing women since the advent of the camera. It should come as no surprise that he's been formally accused. Nor should it surprise anyone that hypocritical Democrats are rushing to protect him.

Pro-rate delegates

Instead of getting rid of the Electoral College, why not pro-rate the delegates according to the popular vote within each state instead of a winner take all approach? That would much more match the will of the people.

No collusion

The investigation led by Robert S. Mueller III found that neither President Trump nor any of his aides conspired or coordinated with the Russian government's 2016 election interference, according to a summary of the special counsel's findings made public by Attorney General William P. Barr. The summary also said that the special counsel's team lacked sufficient evidence to establish that President Trump illegally obstructed justice. Democrats: here's your sign.