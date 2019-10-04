Speak Out 4/10/19

Obama executive orders good, Trump executive orders bad. Our judges and judicial system are biased in favor of the Democrat Party. Need I say more?
Missouri Republican legislators are now wanting to make the process of filing and passing citizen generated initiatives more difficult. They did not like last year's initiative successes (raising minimum wage, changing the redistricting process, and supporting unions), and thus are trying to reduce the possibility of future initiative successes. Citizen-driven initiatives are a needed balance to legislative functioning.
Let's do some investigating of Barrack Obama, HRC and the DOJ during the Obama administration. I bet you find more corruption there than in the Trump presidency.
Joe Biden has been inappropriately touching and sniffing women since the advent of the camera. It should come as no surprise that he's been formally accused. Nor should it surprise anyone that hypocritical Democrats are rushing to protect him.
Instead of getting rid of the Electoral College, why not pro-rate the delegates according to the popular vote within each state instead of a winner take all approach? That would much more match the will of the people.
The investigation led by Robert S. Mueller III found that neither President Trump nor any of his aides conspired or coordinated with the Russian government's 2016 election interference, according to a summary of the special counsel's findings made public by Attorney General William P. Barr. The summary also said that the special counsel's team lacked sufficient evidence to establish that President Trump illegally obstructed justice. Democrats: here's your sign.
The City of Cape Girardeau is doing so well financially that it sold the old police station to a nonprofit organization for $89,000 less than was bid by another nonprofit.
The Southeast Missourian headline read: Voters overwhelmingly pass Cape schools bond issue. Only in bizarre world does 4.6% meet the threshold of "overwhelming."
I drove Sprigg Street Saturday from south to north. What a pity that street is in. It needs repairs badly. Cape city, where are your priorities? Are all streets in the same condition?
While Democrats waste their collective mind on revisiting a lost Presidential election, the rest of us are celebrating 3.8% unemployment, a Dow over 26,000, more than 210,000 new jobs added monthly, criminal justice reform, expanded Veterans Choice Program, and the withdrawal of most troops in Afghanistan.
The citizens of Jackson have voted three times to keep poor roads, to prevent improvements and against local small businesses. So the next time that some local group comes asking for a donation, I just might not have the money to help. The support has to go both ways.
Congratulations on your new Jefferson school swimming pool. The project will soon join the Shawnee Park Complex and River Campus as multi-million dollar projects that did absolutely nothing to improve the area.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.