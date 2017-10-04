Speak Out 4/10/17

My opinion and comment to school sports. I believe Dr. Welker and the school board made the appropriate decision on not allowing parochial-schools to participate in junior high sports. Yes you may pay taxes but you chose to send your child to a private school evidently because you feel public schools are not good enough for your child. Let me ask, can my child go to your parochial school just because I am not happy with a subject in the public school? Same difference, only your private school would want to charge my child. People who send their children to the public schools believe our public school systems are as good or better than private school system.
Press secretary Sean Spicer said that Trump would be donating $78,333 to the National Park Service, an agency of the Department of the Interior. Trump had said during his campaign that he would donate his presidential salary to charity, saying "That's no big deal for me" on the trail in 2015. He has made way more than that by having everybody come to his golf courses and resorts. Even have made the Secret Service pay to use his property. Crook and scam artist. Not a President.
Why the uproar and discontent over the electoral/popular vote this past presidential election? It happened with the Bush/Gore election without this outrage.
How many precincts are in Bollinger County? And yet the town of Leopold, which has one of the four school districts in Bollinger County, has to go to Marble Hill to vote for their school board members. Something's not right with that.
If repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is going to come down to the least coverage and most expense for the people who need it most, then government needs to get out of healthcare and subsidizing employer plans through tax cuts. Let the chips fall where they may and be done with it. Better insurance -- what a joke. Trump lies again.
It's always fun to see what the sculptures for Broadway will be. I'm not as big a fan of some of the new ones, but I've already learned a lesson. The one I like least is already a favorite of my wife. I guess beauty really is in the eye of the beholder. For $7,000 total and only a portion of that coming from the city, the sculptures don't really cost much and they're interesting. I hope this never stops. Thank you to those who make this possible.
