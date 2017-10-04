Speak Out 4/10/17

Public school

My opinion and comment to school sports. I believe Dr. Welker and the school board made the appropriate decision on not allowing parochial-schools to participate in junior high sports. Yes you may pay taxes but you chose to send your child to a private school evidently because you feel public schools are not good enough for your child. Let me ask, can my child go to your parochial school just because I am not happy with a subject in the public school? Same difference, only your private school would want to charge my child. People who send their children to the public schools believe our public school systems are as good or better than private school system.

Trump travel

Press secretary Sean Spicer said that Trump would be donating $78,333 to the National Park Service, an agency of the Department of the Interior. Trump had said during his campaign that he would donate his presidential salary to charity, saying "That's no big deal for me" on the trail in 2015. He has made way more than that by having everybody come to his golf courses and resorts. Even have made the Secret Service pay to use his property. Crook and scam artist. Not a President.

The vote

Why the uproar and discontent over the electoral/popular vote this past presidential election? It happened with the Bush/Gore election without this outrage.