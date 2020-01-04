Speak Out 4/1/20

Daycare germs

Parents are sending kids to daycares now that schools are closed. Daycares are no different from schools and nursing homes. Actually, newborn babies and young kids don't have a voice with what symptoms they have with this virus. And kids spread more germs at the day cares!

Thank housekeepers

All of the health care workers and all emergency personnel across the nation deserve our sincerest gratitude, but there is a group workers that go unappreciated and they are the housekeepers. Most are underpaid. They are really putting their health at risk. They are the ones that are sanitizing the hospitals and nursing homes every day. So the next time you see one of them, tell them "thank you." They will be a big reason why we beat this virus.

Oversight

Oversight is essential with the Covid-19 $2 trillion stimulus money. If Congress doesn't keep an eye out, this administration will turn into the biggest slush fund in history and taxpayers will be paying for it for generations!