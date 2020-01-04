All sections
OpinionApril 1, 2020
Speak Out 4/1/20
Parents are sending kids to daycares now that schools are closed. Daycares are no different from schools and nursing homes. Actually, newborn babies and young kids don't have a voice with what symptoms they have with this virus. And kids spread more germs at the day cares!...

Thank housekeepers

All of the health care workers and all emergency personnel across the nation deserve our sincerest gratitude, but there is a group workers that go unappreciated and they are the housekeepers. Most are underpaid. They are really putting their health at risk. They are the ones that are sanitizing the hospitals and nursing homes every day. So the next time you see one of them, tell them "thank you." They will be a big reason why we beat this virus.

Oversight

Oversight is essential with the Covid-19 $2 trillion stimulus money. If Congress doesn't keep an eye out, this administration will turn into the biggest slush fund in history and taxpayers will be paying for it for generations!

Disclose names

Why doesn't America make positive test results be exempt from the HIPAA law. They should be public information and released to the press. If I knew the people's names that test positive I would know I'd been exposed and would self isolate. It would help in the control of its ability to spread throughout our entire nation.

Stimulus allocation

If the Trump Administration and Congress are running up the national debt to bolster the economy, why are they sending money to Social Security recipients? If they are on SS, they are already receiving government money. They have income. It is just adding to the deficit in hopes of keeping votes for November.

Wise up

I drove through Arena Park Sunday afternoon on 3/29/20 and the tennis courts were full of people along with skate park and playground Equipment. Right there within spitting distance of the Covid 19 test site. Ignorant people need to wise up.

Cape crime

Two more shootings in one afternoon in Cape and no arrests. Business as usual in the ol' hometown! Will our murder rate for the year be higher than the virus death rate?

Speak Out
