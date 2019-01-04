Speak Out 4/1/19

Lady's kindness

On Tuesday, the 19th of March, I was driving home from work around 4:45 p.m. and was run off Interstate 55 at the William Street northbound entrance ramp. The driver of the 18-wheel truck either didn't even look (I was in his line of sight) to see if someone was in the passing lane or didn't care. I was not able to get the license plate number of the truck but did see the word "sand" was on the side of the truck. After the incident, I pulled over and a very concerned and a nice lady stopped to see if I was OK. I would like to thank that lady for her kindness.