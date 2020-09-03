All sections
OpinionMarch 9, 2020

Speak Out 3/9/20

Public libraries no longer serve a viable purpose anymore. They were set up at a time when people had no access to books. Nobody reads books anymore. I know they are trying new things like free public Internet or community service. But if its original purpose is no longer necessary, why throw away money in the hope of finding a new purpose. Shut them down.

Public libraries

Public libraries no longer serve a viable purpose anymore. They were set up at a time when people had no access to books. Nobody reads books anymore. I know they are trying new things like free public Internet or community service. But if its original purpose is no longer necessary, why throw away money in the hope of finding a new purpose. Shut them down.

'Just Mercy'

After watching the movie "Just Mercy," which is based on the true story of Walter McMillian who was wrongly convicted of murder and almost executed, one has to wonder: How many innocent people have been executed? But most death penalty supporters either believe it is just fine for innocent people to be executed or believe that the system is infallible and ignore anything that goes against their delusions.

Schumer

Senate Minority Leader Schumer threatening Supreme Court Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh is disgusting. It is another case of the Democrats' derangement. God help us if the Democrats get control of the senate, much less win the presidency.

Scare tactic

I think I've seen it all now. Schumer and Pelosi playing politics with a worldwide health crisis. Shouldn't be surprised, but that's about as despicable as it gets. They don't care about anybody or anything except power.

Ignorant statement

Why is it when Chuck Schumer makes an ignorant remark at a rally and has to make statement about it, the statement is read from a piece of paper? Schumer is phony and cannot think when under pressure.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

