Speak Out 3/9/20

Public libraries

Public libraries no longer serve a viable purpose anymore. They were set up at a time when people had no access to books. Nobody reads books anymore. I know they are trying new things like free public Internet or community service. But if its original purpose is no longer necessary, why throw away money in the hope of finding a new purpose. Shut them down.

'Just Mercy'

After watching the movie "Just Mercy," which is based on the true story of Walter McMillian who was wrongly convicted of murder and almost executed, one has to wonder: How many innocent people have been executed? But most death penalty supporters either believe it is just fine for innocent people to be executed or believe that the system is infallible and ignore anything that goes against their delusions.