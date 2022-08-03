Speak Out 3/8/22

What is taking place in Ukraine is a horror to humanity. Putin has proven himself to be Hitler but with nuclear weapons. He is on his way to committing genocide on the Ukrainian people. The West ignored his brutality too long, and we are all paying the price now.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he is working on a fix to the state's food stamp call centers after an investigation last week revealed that people were going hungry because they could never get through. Yep, he will get to it in about four or five years.
Since 2005 the Russian State propaganda channel RT, formally Russia Today, has spread lies, conspiracy theories and all kinds of misinformation. Which brings the recent news that it will be shutting down as much welcome news. Good riddance, RT is finally dead.
Our country needs baseball. Players and owners are only going to hurt themselves the way things are going. We will choose to watch other things and never look back. I love the Cardinals, but this is ridiculous.
