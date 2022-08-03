Speak Out 3/8/22

Horrors

What is taking place in Ukraine is a horror to humanity. Putin has proven himself to be Hitler but with nuclear weapons. He is on his way to committing genocide on the Ukrainian people. The West ignored his brutality too long, and we are all paying the price now.

Food stamps

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he is working on a fix to the state's food stamp call centers after an investigation last week revealed that people were going hungry because they could never get through. Yep, he will get to it in about four or five years.