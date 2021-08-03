Speak Out 3/8/21

The only Neanderthal thinking going on in this country is coming out of the White House. It is time for you to come out of your cave and address the nation President Biden or President Harris, whoever is supposed to be in charge. At this point in time, nobody knows for sure. We knew who was in charge when Trump was occupying 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Thank you to Rick Lowry for his beautiful column about his mother’s Alzheimer’s. He will never regret being a caring, empathetic son. My sympathy to him on his loss, both before and after her death.
