Speak out 3/8/19

The article in the Southeast Missourian on March 5, re: the trash in the Red Star area was a good article. Dan Presson is the first city councilman to express his interest in Ward One in many years. KFVS did an excellent ride-along with Dan Presson to view the many areas of trash being dumped. The illegal dumping is a real problem.
Cape Girardeau schools shouldn't be in the community revitalization business, and should focus on improving their 87 percent graduation rate.
All of the local athletes receiving invitations to camps, combines, and showcases need to realize these are mass mailings designed to appeal to your egos and those of your parents. Your coaches should be advising and mentoring you accordingly.
