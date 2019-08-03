All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionMarch 8, 2019
Speak out 3/8/19
The article in the Southeast Missourian on March 5, re: the trash in the Red Star area was a good article. Dan Presson is the first city councilman to express his interest in Ward One in many years. KFVS did an excellent ride-along with Dan Presson to view the many areas of trash being dumped. The illegal dumping is a real problem...

Illegal dumping

The article in the Southeast Missourian on March 5, re: the trash in the Red Star area was a good article. Dan Presson is the first city councilman to express his interest in Ward One in many years. KFVS did an excellent ride-along with Dan Presson to view the many areas of trash being dumped. The illegal dumping is a real problem.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Revitalization?

Cape Girardeau schools shouldn't be in the community revitalization business, and should focus on improving their 87 percent graduation rate.

Seek advice

All of the local athletes receiving invitations to camps, combines, and showcases need to realize these are mass mailings designed to appeal to your egos and those of your parents. Your coaches should be advising and mentoring you accordingly.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionSep. 30
De Rugy: Why we shouldn't expect a return to the Trump econo...
OpinionSep. 30
Reagan: Four more years to make America safe again
OpinionSep. 30
Prayer 9-30-24
OpinionSep. 30
Our opinion: Discover the top local businesses in the Southe...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Our opinion: Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidate Randi McCallian
OpinionSep. 29
Our opinion: Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidate Randi McCallian
Our opinion: Cape County clerk rightfully honored for elections service
OpinionSep. 28
Our opinion: Cape County clerk rightfully honored for elections service
Parker: Why are more young women than young men moving left?
OpinionSep. 28
Parker: Why are more young women than young men moving left?
Speak Out 9-27-24: Voters' priorities, Trump, gas prices and controversial amendment
OpinionSep. 28
Speak Out 9-27-24: Voters' priorities, Trump, gas prices and controversial amendment
Lowry: Israel's righteous war on Hezbollah
OpinionSep. 28
Lowry: Israel's righteous war on Hezbollah
Prayer 9-28-24
OpinionSep. 28
Prayer 9-28-24
Letter: GOP is a weird party
OpinionSep. 28
Letter: GOP is a weird party
Prayer 9-27-24
OpinionSep. 27
Prayer 9-27-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy