Speak Out 3-6-23

Names of judges

Could the Southeast Missourian please begin including in its articles the names of the judges who release on bond, give early release to, or otherwise allow to roam our streets and re-offend as was the case when the man repeatedly stabbed a family member in the face with a utility knife? Those are names we need to know when voting. Also, how about an in-depth article on the track records of sitting judges in regards to this issue?

Trump's visit

There was nothing more hypocritical than Trump's visit to East Palestine, Ohio. He showed up as if it were a campaign rally, complete with red MAGA hat and cases of Trump-branded water, which he distributed to people much like when he threw out rolls of paper towels in Puerto Rico. What he wouldn't do was acknowledge the fact that his administration's gutting of railroad safety laws and the EPA, plus his emphasis on corporate greed, that led to the disaster. Shame on him and shame on everyone in his former administration who abetted him!