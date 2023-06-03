Speak Out 3-6-23

Could the Southeast Missourian please begin including in its articles the names of the judges who release on bond, give early release to, or otherwise allow to roam our streets and re-offend as was the case when the man repeatedly stabbed a family member in the face with a utility knife? Those are names we need to know when voting. Also, how about an in-depth article on the track records of sitting judges in regards to this issue?
There was nothing more hypocritical than Trump's visit to East Palestine, Ohio. He showed up as if it were a campaign rally, complete with red MAGA hat and cases of Trump-branded water, which he distributed to people much like when he threw out rolls of paper towels in Puerto Rico. What he wouldn't do was acknowledge the fact that his administration's gutting of railroad safety laws and the EPA, plus his emphasis on corporate greed, that led to the disaster. Shame on him and shame on everyone in his former administration who abetted him!
Jimmy Carter is, as one Speak Out commenter shared, obviously a good, moral man who has done much since he left the White House. Sadly, he was not just a failure as a president, he was dangerous, and it was a wonderful thing for our country that he served only one term. I hope that, upon his death, he is remembered not only with mercy but with honesty. I hope that newspapers and other media do not suddenly whitewash his presidency. Praise the man, not the president he temporarily was.
To the person who pointed out the number of deaths in which a gun was used by a violent individual, you missed the obvious points in your efforts to blame Republicans. First, Democrats had, during Obama's presidency, control of both houses and took no action on gun violence. Blame them. Democrats are the leading proponents of defunding the police, and Democratic-controlled cities across the nation lead the country in violence, murder, etc. Blame the Democrats. The woke movement was begun and perpetuated by liberals (aka Democrats) and has been a major distraction, not to mention a major cause of moral decline, part of which is violence in this country. Blame the Democrats. Wake up and look at what your party has done and continues to do to this country. Stop trying to deflect blame.
