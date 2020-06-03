Speak Out 3/6/20

Pro-life Dem?

If the democrats want my vote they need to find in their midst a “Pro Life, Pro Gun” candidate. I will never vote for a candidate that is for abortion or is for gun control.

Take responsibility

If you can’t afford to financially take care of your children, then don’t keep having them! Medicaid, along with SNAP, WIC, etc., were designed to be a temporary solution for those who have come upon difficult times. They were not intended to be a way to support a growing family on a long-term basis. The American taxpayer is not responsible for your children’s’ health care. You as a parent need to take responsibility.