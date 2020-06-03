Speak Out 3/6/20

If the democrats want my vote they need to find in their midst a “Pro Life, Pro Gun” candidate. I will never vote for a candidate that is for abortion or is for gun control.
If you can’t afford to financially take care of your children, then don’t keep having them! Medicaid, along with SNAP, WIC, etc., were designed to be a temporary solution for those who have come upon difficult times. They were not intended to be a way to support a growing family on a long-term basis. The American taxpayer is not responsible for your children’s’ health care. You as a parent need to take responsibility.
Well, it looks like the latest CDC study proves that Missouri is on the wrong path with regards to gun safety. We have the fourth highest gun death rate, the second highest murder rate, and the eighth highest violent crime rate. While guns are not the sole cause, they are a significant contributing factor. It’s time we had some common sense gun regulations is place. Something that our legislators and the NRA seems to have forgotten.
If you have the flu stay home.
It looks like Crazy Bernie and Sleepy Joe are going to fight it out for the Democratic nomination. And the winner is the American people and Donald J. Trump. Trump-Pence 2020.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.