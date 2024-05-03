All sections
OpinionMarch 5, 2024

Speak Out 3-5-24

Stop the violence

Another young person shot and killed on the streets of Cape Girardeau. Apparently she was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Another failure of our fatherless society. We have generations of fathers who have not been good role models. Many are constantly in an out of jail, or they have been killed themselves at a young age. Our society has made gangs and drugs glamorous. Just listen to the music kids listen to today. It's a reflection of our youth. There was once a time where the nuclear family was the norm, especially in the Black community. Discipline and respect went hand in hand. Now too many young men have neither.

Speak Out
