Speak Out 3-5-23

So some of the School Board members themselves are questioning the speed and timing of the superintendent hiring process but don't have the courage to halt it, call two people, and reschedule?
My husband is a retired school superintendent and I am a retired principal, and we both can assure you that, to paraphrase Shakespeare, something is rotten in the Cape Girardeau School District. The board posted the superintendent opening on Feb. 1 with a closing date of February 13. A 13-day application window is unheard of for many, many very obvious reasons. Two candidates applied, and strong rumor has it that at least one of those candidates was given a heads-up in order to get his or her paperwork ready. This type of chicanery should not be tolerated by voters.
How cool is it that Jennifer Hudson pulled our own Te'meiah Dorsey onto her talk show! Way to go Te'meiah. You represented Cape Central like a pro. You make us proud.
