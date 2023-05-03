All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionMarch 4, 2023
Speak Out 3-5-23
So some of the School Board members themselves are questioning the speed and timing of the superintendent hiring process but don't have the courage to halt it, call two people, and reschedule? My husband is a retired school superintendent and I am a retired principal, and we both can assure you that, to paraphrase Shakespeare, something is rotten in the Cape Girardeau School District. ...

Poor process

So some of the School Board members themselves are questioning the speed and timing of the superintendent hiring process but don't have the courage to halt it, call two people, and reschedule?

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Superintendent search

My husband is a retired school superintendent and I am a retired principal, and we both can assure you that, to paraphrase Shakespeare, something is rotten in the Cape Girardeau School District. The board posted the superintendent opening on Feb. 1 with a closing date of February 13. A 13-day application window is unheard of for many, many very obvious reasons. Two candidates applied, and strong rumor has it that at least one of those candidates was given a heads-up in order to get his or her paperwork ready. This type of chicanery should not be tolerated by voters.

Jennifer and Te'meiah

How cool is it that Jennifer Hudson pulled our own Te'meiah Dorsey onto her talk show! Way to go Te'meiah. You represented Cape Central like a pro. You make us proud.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 5
Speak Out: Amendment 3 debate in Missouri, school safety and...
OpinionOct. 5
Our Opinion: We must do more to make schools safer
OpinionOct. 5
Goldberg: The political strategy behind Donald Trump's incre...
OpinionOct. 5
Thiessen: Trump wants to make (really) legal immigration gre...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 10-5-24
OpinionOct. 5
Prayer 10-5-24
Speak Out: Should Pete Rose be in the Hall of Fame?
OpinionOct. 4
Speak Out: Should Pete Rose be in the Hall of Fame?
York: Trump numbers show how GOP went wrong on immigration
OpinionOct. 4
York: Trump numbers show how GOP went wrong on immigration
Prayer 10-4-24
OpinionOct. 4
Prayer 10-4-24
Thiessen: Trump wants to make deterrence great again
OpinionOct. 3
Thiessen: Trump wants to make deterrence great again
Lowry: Kamala Harris, faux border hawk
OpinionOct. 3
Lowry: Kamala Harris, faux border hawk
Prayer 10-3-24
OpinionOct. 3
Prayer 10-3-24
Column: Anthem should join Mercy in putting patients first
OpinionOct. 3
Column: Anthem should join Mercy in putting patients first
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy