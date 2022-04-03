Speak Out 3-4-22

Biden's inflation

With oil now over $100 a barrel and gas prices continuing to rise, the Biden administration would rather buy oil from a country that is murdering innocent people, because the far left of the Democrat party hates American oil and gas companies. We have the resources to produce oil and natural gas for our country and export to Europe and other countries, which at the same time would bankrupt Russia and save innocent lives. Green energy will someday be a major source of energy, but today the world economy relies on oil and natural gas. Biden's pride and refusal to admit President Donald Trump was right about oil and why our economy was booming before the pandemic have consequences, and we are all worse off by him leading us into a recession and possibly a depression.

Disappointing speech

I had hope for President Biden's state of the union, but after a promising opening standing up for Ukraine he had no theme except to regurgitate about spending, spending, spending. Even his Ukraine remarks were disappointing because they stopped and didn't give any explanations for why that country's struggle is important for democracy and liberty. He also was weirdly triumphal as if the battle has been won. It's a war, Mr. President, 12 minutes in a speech doesn't mean it's over.

Trump about Trump

Never before in American history has a sitting President or a former president called the US "dumb" in a speech. Well, now one has; a complete failure named Donald John Trump has openly called our country dumb. His support of Putin is sickening to the point nausea and disgust. This is a man who purportedly loves America but has shown over and over it's all about him. America is a great country and it doesn't deserve a former president calling it dumb. We deserve better than a hateful man like Trump!