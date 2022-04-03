Speak Out 3-4-22

The reason Trump should be charged with sedition is he wasn't trying to right a wrong when he had his thugs storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. No, he was trying to simply reverse the outcome of the election. He lost, he knew it, but his ego couldn't take the blow so he was going to steal the presidency. That is what sedition is, stopping the federal government from the peaceful transfer of power.
Putin may have completely misjudged the Russian people when he invaded Ukraine. More and more protests are happening in major cities and even members of the Russian parliament are speaking out against him. There are also reports of Russian troops giving up rather than fight. Biden is doing the right thing by sanctioning Russia and anyone supporting Putin. If Russia's economy collapses, it could be the end of Putin. I'm sure Trump will come to his aid, though.
With oil now over $100 a barrel and gas prices continuing to rise, the Biden administration would rather buy oil from a country that is murdering innocent people, because the far left of the Democrat party hates American oil and gas companies. We have the resources to produce oil and natural gas for our country and export to Europe and other countries, which at the same time would bankrupt Russia and save innocent lives. Green energy will someday be a major source of energy, but today the world economy relies on oil and natural gas. Biden's pride and refusal to admit President Donald Trump was right about oil and why our economy was booming before the pandemic have consequences, and we are all worse off by him leading us into a recession and possibly a depression.
I had hope for President Biden's state of the union, but after a promising opening standing up for Ukraine he had no theme except to regurgitate about spending, spending, spending. Even his Ukraine remarks were disappointing because they stopped and didn't give any explanations for why that country's struggle is important for democracy and liberty. He also was weirdly triumphal as if the battle has been won. It's a war, Mr. President, 12 minutes in a speech doesn't mean it's over.
Never before in American history has a sitting President or a former president called the US "dumb" in a speech. Well, now one has; a complete failure named Donald John Trump has openly called our country dumb. His support of Putin is sickening to the point nausea and disgust. This is a man who purportedly loves America but has shown over and over it's all about him. America is a great country and it doesn't deserve a former president calling it dumb. We deserve better than a hateful man like Trump!
