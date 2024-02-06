Speak Out 3-31-22

Americans need to get away from this backward believe that homelessness is the fault of the homeless. Everyone living in America is one health crisis, one job loss and rent increase away from being homeless. So have some compassion because you may find yourself in that situation overnight very quickly. Ronald Reagan's homeless by choice is a myth.
Josh Hawley sure got his rear end handed to him at the hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Hawley blasted her for her light sentences for child pornographers and claimed she wasn't worthy of being a Supreme Court justice. Immediately after his Twitter-worthy tirade, it was pointed out to him that a judge he himself nominated for a federal judgeship in Missouri had the exact same record for sentencing convicted child pornographers. Josh Hawley is an embarrassment to Missouri and the Senate!
