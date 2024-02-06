Speak Out 3-31-22

Hawley's tirade

Josh Hawley sure got his rear end handed to him at the hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Hawley blasted her for her light sentences for child pornographers and claimed she wasn't worthy of being a Supreme Court justice. Immediately after his Twitter-worthy tirade, it was pointed out to him that a judge he himself nominated for a federal judgeship in Missouri had the exact same record for sentencing convicted child pornographers. Josh Hawley is an embarrassment to Missouri and the Senate!