Speak Out 3/30/20

Optimism

I cannot imagine the savaging Franklin D Roosevelt would have taken from today's liberal media for being optimistic in the face of such seemingly overwhelming odds when he made his famous statement, "We have nothing to fear, but fear itself." I am certain today's liberal media would be loudly shouting in ad infinitum that he should be wheeling up and down the streets of Washington, D.C pulling his hair and shouting, "The sky is falling. The sky is falling. "

Shutdown needed

The governor is a failure at leadership in fighting the coronavirus epidemic. It is spreading over the state that failed to be shut down and our hospitals are already unable to care for the sick. No wonder the governor is crying for help, he has no idea of what to do. All that was needed was to follow the lead of adjoining states foe a better out come.

Stay at home

I have heard from those on Facebook that some parents aren't taking the stay at home order seriously. They are having their kids friends over to play. I don't know if they are trying to be the "cool" parents or their kid's best friend. They need to be the "parent."

Coach contract

SEMO has a new men's basketball coach. It's interesting to note that he was given a 5-year contract right off the bat. Faculty members are not given multiyear contracts, so why is he getting one? Is SEMO an educational institution or a sports program? Stop giving higher salaries and better contracts to coaches than are given to faculty!

Jefferson parade

Concerning the Jefferson school principal riding on top of a car, I believe that is actually illegal and a poor example to set for children.