Speak Out 3/30/20

I cannot imagine the savaging Franklin D Roosevelt would have taken from today's liberal media for being optimistic in the face of such seemingly overwhelming odds when he made his famous statement, "We have nothing to fear, but fear itself." I am certain today's liberal media would be loudly shouting in ad infinitum that he should be wheeling up and down the streets of Washington, D.C pulling his hair and shouting, "The sky is falling. The sky is falling. "
The governor is a failure at leadership in fighting the coronavirus epidemic. It is spreading over the state that failed to be shut down and our hospitals are already unable to care for the sick. No wonder the governor is crying for help, he has no idea of what to do. All that was needed was to follow the lead of adjoining states foe a better out come.
I have heard from those on Facebook that some parents aren't taking the stay at home order seriously. They are having their kids friends over to play. I don't know if they are trying to be the "cool" parents or their kid's best friend. They need to be the "parent."
SEMO has a new men's basketball coach. It's interesting to note that he was given a 5-year contract right off the bat. Faculty members are not given multiyear contracts, so why is he getting one? Is SEMO an educational institution or a sports program? Stop giving higher salaries and better contracts to coaches than are given to faculty!
Concerning the Jefferson school principal riding on top of a car, I believe that is actually illegal and a poor example to set for children.
How dare select, elected legislators Pelosi and Schumer try to take advantage of this pandemic by loading the relief bill with a number of other measures that have rankled the common sense elected officials, including funding for the Kennedy Center -- a performing arts center in Washington, D.C. -- the elimination of the U.S. Postal Service's debt to the treasury; a requirement that airlines accepting assistance under the bill have a union representative on their board; environmental regulations for airlines and more. How pathetic is this?
The President has equated our response to the coronavirus to a war. But thus far, his own response seems more like the Sitzkrieg of World War II than the massive mobilization, fireside chats, and national commitment of Roosevelt. Daily episodes of media bashing, exaggerated claims, and denial of science won't win this war.
When you were little and you were doing something where you might harm yourself, and your mom asked you to stop, she usually said it like this in the beginning, "I wish you wouldn't do that." And you continue doing it. Then she probably said, "Don't do that!" And you glanced over to see how serious she was. She had turned away, so maybe you thought she didn't mean it. But then she turned around and said to you in a louder voice, "Go to your room right now and close the door and don't come out 'till I tell you to!" Sound familiar? This is how many people are treating this social distancing mandate. When is the governor of Missouri going to be the "right kind of mother" and say, "Go to your home, shut the door, and stay there till I tell you it's safe to come out!"
Jackson High School's distance learning program is struggling. It's not relevant instruction. It's not for a grade. It's nothing more than busy work. Stop tweeting and start teaching.
Semo Basketball needs some kids from this area! There are some really good players from local high schools with great fans that would come out and support them (fill up some of those vacant seats in the Show Me Center). That was the case in the '80s and we built that place. Look at the small town gyms on basketball nights.
