Speak Out 3/3/20

Gun problem

You say we don't have a gun problem. Seven people dead in Milwaukee today. Keep drinking your cool aid, but better start praying to God that he doesn't hold you responsible. I hold you responsible as these guns that has been put on the streets are made for killing and not hunting or sports shooting like we have had these past years.

Loyalty to Trump

Loyalty to Trump is the only qualification necessary to be the Director of National Intelligence? The DNI oversees a $52.6 BILLION budget. Qualified people either don't want to work for this administration or refuse to swear absolute fealty. Sad days for the U.S.

Presson column

Lucas Presson's Smith/Trump opinion piece reads like he took it straight from a talking points memo from the Republican party. If you belong to the club, do they send you plug and fill articles so you don't need to strain your brain coming up with something original?

Immigration

My father was an immigrant to the U.S. Three of my sisters were foreign born, and I would estimate that at least a third of those with whom my family associated while I was growing up were foreign born. With this background, I thought I had a fairly good understanding of the mindset and objectives of those who leave the land of their birth to come to the United States of America. I am, however, baffled by the large number of Hispanic or Latinos now immigrating to this country, seemingly because of the crime and poverty in their homelands, who are advocating, supporting, and voting for the same social, political, and economic programs and agendas that brought about the crime and poverty in the countries of their birth from which they are now fleeing.