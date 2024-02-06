All sections
OpinionMarch 29, 2024

Speak Out 3-29-24

Regarding April 2 ballot for Cape Girardeau tax increase. From 2010 to 2022 my property tax ranged from $1,756 to $1,773, same house. It increased just under 1% in those 13 years. Suddenly, it went to $1,922 for 2023 -- an increase of 8.4%! Now they want to raise it even more? NO!

Property tax

Regarding April 2 ballot for Cape Girardeau tax increase. From 2010 to 2022 my property tax ranged from $1,756 to $1,773, same house. It increased just under 1% in those 13 years. Suddenly, it went to $1,922 for 2023 -- an increase of 8.4%! Now they want to raise it even more? NO!

COVID vax

A recent caller commented that over 50% of all veterans had received the COVID vaccination. Another commenter said this was inaccurate. Actually, the Department of Veterans Affairs reports that 57% of all veterans have received their COVID vaccinations. The number who have received the flu vaccine is even higher.

Gun crisis

In Philadelphia, they are having a crisis. Teens killing other teens. A spokesman for their police department publicly told parents to take responsibility of their children. He told them to search their room to find the guns they have. He was frustrated, angry and worried. He pleaded with parents to find the guns their children Have and turn them in or continue to watch more teens ruin their live. This message should be repeated across America, including Cape Girardeau. We have recently seen too many young people lost to other teens with guns. Wake up, Cape Girardeau, your child may be next.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

