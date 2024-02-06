Speak Out 3/28/19

Some of our local school district administrators are being untruthful in their communications about the voucher bill currently being debated in the Missouri Senate. The bill is a privately funded option for Missouri students and does not divert public money from public schools. Administrators have a choice where to work and students deserve a choice as well.
The Democrats are at it again offering free things if elected. It started out with the "Obama Phone" and now one of the candidates for president is offering $1,000 to each 18-year-old if elected. The only way they can win by buying votes, but that does not always work either.
The location of a new multi-million dollar swimming pool for Cape Girardeau will not change the social and economic woes of the surrounding neighborhood. Your vote on April 2 should not be about changing society but simply if you think the pool is needed and should be funded with taxpayer's money.
Looks like the same thing is happening with the new pool complex that happened with the Show Me Center 30 years ago. I still recall how it easily passed the taxpayer vote solely because the Drury's donated a parcel of land by the interstate that would have been perfect. Oopsie, we found out -- after it passed -- it would be on the SEMO campus. Now we have ministers, councilmen, and everyone else hyping what a great thing this will be for the south side of cape. Once passed, they'll suddenly discover it just won't work there.
I used to tell people the national media was merely the publicity wing of the Democrat Party. Lately I have changed my mind about that. It now seems that the media is in charge and that the Democrats are merely the legislative wing of the National Media. The tail is most definitely wagging the dog!
The question of the day: Is Trump driving Fox "News" or is Fox "Opinion" steering the presidency of the United States? At no time in the history of this country has there been such a propaganda machine for one party vs. the other. State-run media or is he Murdoch's puppet?
President Trump is for strong borders, strong military, legal immigration and a strong economy without government over regulation. The Democrats are for free college education, free medical insurance and illegal immigration. The Democrats are freeloaders.
The Mueller report is in (No collusion). Oh happy day. Trump 2020.
No collusion! Now Democrats will be forced to return to their ideology centered around socialism, gender-neutral bathrooms, open borders, and destroying the military.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.