Speak Out 3/28/19

Voucher bill

Some of our local school district administrators are being untruthful in their communications about the voucher bill currently being debated in the Missouri Senate. The bill is a privately funded option for Missouri students and does not divert public money from public schools. Administrators have a choice where to work and students deserve a choice as well.

Dem giveaway

The Democrats are at it again offering free things if elected. It started out with the "Obama Phone" and now one of the candidates for president is offering $1,000 to each 18-year-old if elected. The only way they can win by buying votes, but that does not always work either.

Pool need?

The location of a new multi-million dollar swimming pool for Cape Girardeau will not change the social and economic woes of the surrounding neighborhood. Your vote on April 2 should not be about changing society but simply if you think the pool is needed and should be funded with taxpayer's money.

Pool folly

Looks like the same thing is happening with the new pool complex that happened with the Show Me Center 30 years ago. I still recall how it easily passed the taxpayer vote solely because the Drury's donated a parcel of land by the interstate that would have been perfect. Oopsie, we found out -- after it passed -- it would be on the SEMO campus. Now we have ministers, councilmen, and everyone else hyping what a great thing this will be for the south side of cape. Once passed, they'll suddenly discover it just won't work there.