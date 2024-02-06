Speak Out 3/27/20

Essential jobs

I keep hearing our leaders and media talk about "essential jobs" and I understand what they are saying, but every job is essential. Why are we allowing a few people tell us what is essential? We have had other pandemic viruses and we got through it without shutting down the whole country. They say most people will survive as we do with most viruses. I understand that we need to take precautions and protect the most vulnerable. Have we as a Christian Nation lost our faith in God? We are not China. Our government relies on us as individuals to work from the janitor to the CEO. All are essential to our democracy and freedom. Let's not lose everything that we have earned and sacrificed for. We are "One Nation Under God." let's show our faith and pray.

Timeline

Is anyone else as horrified as I am that Donald Trump wants to put his reelection ahead of the nation's health? His arbitrary date of Easter to get back to work will make the unemployment rate go down and help the stock market look good but could cause another wave of infections and deaths. If he had acted sooner rather than call covid-19 a hoax or "under control" maybe we could go back by Easter. Not now!