All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionMarch 27, 2019

Speak Out 3/27/19

To replay to another comment, the roundabout in Jackson was worth every penny spent. That project greatly improved traffic flow through the area. In addition, the bathroom was a much-needed improvement to the baseball diamonds in the park. Some of us want a nice, well-maintained city to live in. A city use tax is a means to get there. Others want to be greedy and live in a run down city with pothole-filled streets...

Use tax

To replay to another comment, the roundabout in Jackson was worth every penny spent. That project greatly improved traffic flow through the area. In addition, the bathroom was a much-needed improvement to the baseball diamonds in the park. Some of us want a nice, well-maintained city to live in. A city use tax is a means to get there. Others want to be greedy and live in a run down city with pothole-filled streets.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Y affiliation

A YMCA affiliation is a bad idea. YMCAs bring their own set of directorship, staffing and programs. These would all be in direct conflict with an already-established parks and recreation department and their commitment to staffing and programs. While the city and school district tout their long-running relationship, what about the relationship between the city and its own parks and rec team? Why would we even consider "donating" $10 million of taxpayer money to this endeavor? Not what voters envisioned last April!

Rust column

Jon Rust went to great lengths to advocate for Cape Public Schools using taxpayer money to build a swimming pool near Jefferson school. What he didn't do was explain why the River Campus and Shawnee Sports Complex didn't "fix" any of the neighborhood problems. He didn't explain why a school district struggling to graduate only 87 percent of its students needed to be spending millions on a pool. Mr. Rust has a platform, and I encourage him to more thoughtfully approach this matter.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 19
Thompson Rehder: Amendment 3: A crossroads for Missouri's pr...
OpinionOct. 19
Prayer 10-19-24
OpinionOct. 18
Speak Out: MLB playoffs deliver October thrills despite Card...
OpinionOct. 18
York: A shift in the race

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lyons: What's the forecast? Extreme conspiracy theories with heavy lies
OpinionOct. 18
Lyons: What's the forecast? Extreme conspiracy theories with heavy lies
Prayer 10-18-24
OpinionOct. 18
Prayer 10-18-24
Speak Out: When will America face its financial reality on debt?
OpinionOct. 17
Speak Out: When will America face its financial reality on debt?
Our Opinion: What will we learn from graduation shooting wake-up call?
OpinionOct. 17
Our Opinion: What will we learn from graduation shooting wake-up call?
Prayer 10-17-24
OpinionOct. 17
Prayer 10-17-24
Our Opinion: Charles Stamp Jr.'s $1 million gift boosts SEMO's cybersecurity future
OpinionOct. 17
Our Opinion: Charles Stamp Jr.'s $1 million gift boosts SEMO's cybersecurity future
McCallian: Health care crisis in Southeast Missouri: Why local access is a matter of life and death
OpinionOct. 16
McCallian: Health care crisis in Southeast Missouri: Why local access is a matter of life and death
Speak Out: From NASA's mission to debates on gun laws and sports gambling
OpinionOct. 16
Speak Out: From NASA's mission to debates on gun laws and sports gambling
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy