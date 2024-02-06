Speak Out 3/27/19

To replay to another comment, the roundabout in Jackson was worth every penny spent. That project greatly improved traffic flow through the area. In addition, the bathroom was a much-needed improvement to the baseball diamonds in the park. Some of us want a nice, well-maintained city to live in. A city use tax is a means to get there. Others want to be greedy and live in a run down city with pothole-filled streets.
A YMCA affiliation is a bad idea. YMCAs bring their own set of directorship, staffing and programs. These would all be in direct conflict with an already-established parks and recreation department and their commitment to staffing and programs. While the city and school district tout their long-running relationship, what about the relationship between the city and its own parks and rec team? Why would we even consider "donating" $10 million of taxpayer money to this endeavor? Not what voters envisioned last April!
Jon Rust went to great lengths to advocate for Cape Public Schools using taxpayer money to build a swimming pool near Jefferson school. What he didn't do was explain why the River Campus and Shawnee Sports Complex didn't "fix" any of the neighborhood problems. He didn't explain why a school district struggling to graduate only 87 percent of its students needed to be spending millions on a pool. Mr. Rust has a platform, and I encourage him to more thoughtfully approach this matter.
