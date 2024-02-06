Speak Out 3/25/21

Nice people

To the many walkers out there in the wee hours of the morning, picking up trash all along the way, trash bag in hand, every day -- I see you. And I appreciate you. Thank you.

Mask order

The county health department's decision to strongly urge face coverings instead of requiring them has proven to be that the same people who cared about others' well being before are the same people who care about others now. I don't see any less masks at the grocery store.