Speak Out 3/25/21

What kind of management do these chain stores hire in the SEMO area? When the stockers are yelling cuss words at each other openly, it reflects poorly on the managers and on the communities that they pretend to serve.
To the many walkers out there in the wee hours of the morning, picking up trash all along the way, trash bag in hand, every day -- I see you. And I appreciate you. Thank you.
The county health department's decision to strongly urge face coverings instead of requiring them has proven to be that the same people who cared about others' well being before are the same people who care about others now. I don't see any less masks at the grocery store.
