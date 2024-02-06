Speak Out 3/25/20

One thing for sure about David Limbaugh, he's a stand by your man type of fellow.
Great. Congress wants to increase Social Security? How will that help the self-employed and newly unemployed who don't qualify for SS? Extended unemployment benefits would be more helpful to people who only need a short-term boost to avoid being homeless!
Kudos to Fox Sports Midwest for replaying Cardinals and Blues games. It's nice to have a break from all the dire news and simply relax with a game. Best news of all? The Cardinals and Blues win the games!
Need you and don't need you. It's amazing how the individual states wants so much help from the federal government, but when it's about laws and minimum wage and other things the States want to be on their own.
I am beginning to believe that CNN and MSNBC are going to be able to achieve something that neither Nazi Germany nor the Communist Soviet Union were able to achieve, and that is the destruction of these United States of America.
Sending random checks to U.S. citizens doesn't seem like the best use of borrowed money. Why not direct more money toward unemployment benefits and make it easier for small business people and their employees to qualify? They seem the most vulnerable financially at this point.
If your governor or local government officials are saying the federal government or President Trump administration needs to be doing more, ask that state government official what they are doing. We pay state taxes for something, including that state official's salary!
An average means some are above and some are below. But why does Cape always seem to have above average gas prices for Missouri?
