Speak Out 3/25/20

Limbaugh loyalty

One thing for sure about David Limbaugh, he's a stand by your man type of fellow.

Gov't help

Great. Congress wants to increase Social Security? How will that help the self-employed and newly unemployed who don't qualify for SS? Extended unemployment benefits would be more helpful to people who only need a short-term boost to avoid being homeless!

Cards, Blues

Kudos to Fox Sports Midwest for replaying Cardinals and Blues games. It's nice to have a break from all the dire news and simply relax with a game. Best news of all? The Cardinals and Blues win the games!

States' rights

Need you and don't need you. It's amazing how the individual states wants so much help from the federal government, but when it's about laws and minimum wage and other things the States want to be on their own.