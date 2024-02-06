Speak Out 3-24-22

War criminal

Since Putin can't crush the will of the Ukrainian people, he has decided to level every city to piles of rubble. That specifically targets civilians, and that is a war crime. The ICC should start proceedings to charge him as a war criminal and try him for his crimes. That monster needs to be held accountable for his demented actions!

Stoplight cameras

People speeding and running red lights are things most of us see every day. When the light turns green, you had better take a few seconds to take another look, to make sure everyone stopped for the red light. The City of Cape needs to put up cameras at all traffic lights, that will take a picture of the vehicle's license plate and send a ticket to the owner of the vehicle. This would help slow down some of the speeders and maybe save someone's life. We all know that the police cannot be everywhere.