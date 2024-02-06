All sections
OpinionMarch 24, 2022

Speak Out 3-24-22

Since Putin can't crush the will of the Ukrainian people, he has decided to level every city to piles of rubble. That specifically targets civilians, and that is a war crime. The ICC should start proceedings to charge him as a war criminal and try him for his crimes. That monster needs to be held accountable for his demented actions!...

War criminal

Since Putin can't crush the will of the Ukrainian people, he has decided to level every city to piles of rubble. That specifically targets civilians, and that is a war crime. The ICC should start proceedings to charge him as a war criminal and try him for his crimes. That monster needs to be held accountable for his demented actions!

Stoplight cameras

People speeding and running red lights are things most of us see every day. When the light turns green, you had better take a few seconds to take another look, to make sure everyone stopped for the red light. The City of Cape needs to put up cameras at all traffic lights, that will take a picture of the vehicle's license plate and send a ticket to the owner of the vehicle. This would help slow down some of the speeders and maybe save someone's life. We all know that the police cannot be everywhere.

Police reports

Why is it that the Jackson Police report will list an individuals name on the police report, but the Cape police report very seldom list the offenders names. Just food for thought!

Center Junction

The new I-55/Highway 61 Center Junction did nothing but make traffic flow slower on Hwy 61. Sometimes, not including rush hour traffic, you have to wait through a 2nd light. MoDOT stated their studies indicated that this system was best for traffic flow. But it makes for worse traffic flow. Way to go MoDOT.

