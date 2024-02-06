Speak Out 3-23-23

Stop feeding the deer!
A year ago, a Southeast Missourian article stated that, according to the city, the projects (other than the lagoon) at Capaha Park were finished or near completion. A year later, NONE of them are finished. The renovated garden is barren; the bathrooms and new shelter at the top of Cherry Hill are unfinished. Both of those AND the lagoon continue to be surrounded by chain link fence. And NOW, less than two weeks before SEMO baseball's home opener, the loop drive and parking lot atop Cherry Hill are closed to traffic because the parking places and, presumably the drive, are being redone. What horrendous planning on the part of whoever is in charge. At every SEMO game and throughout the summer, I and other taxpayers bring older relatives or friends to the games. My father loves those games but is not very mobile. We sit at the top of Cherry Hill, turn on the radio, and watch the games from my car. As do others. Whoever is responsible should be fired.
Rehder says the Republicans are trying to "protect children" and "empower parents" by taking away our rights to raise our children as we see fit? No thank you.
Now that Jimmy Carter has entered hospice care and his life is slipping away you can't help but realize that this is a man who has lived an honest and moral life. Some like to put him down as being only a one-term president, but the good he has done since leaving office is beyond reproach. Compare that with some of the other politicians who have left office and you'll see what a remarkable life he lived. God bless.