Speak Out 3-23-23

Rehder column

Rehder says the Republicans are trying to "protect children" and "empower parents" by taking away our rights to raise our children as we see fit? No thank you.

Jimmy Carter

Now that Jimmy Carter has entered hospice care and his life is slipping away you can't help but realize that this is a man who has lived an honest and moral life. Some like to put him down as being only a one-term president, but the good he has done since leaving office is beyond reproach. Compare that with some of the other politicians who have left office and you'll see what a remarkable life he lived. God bless.