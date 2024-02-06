All sections
OpinionMarch 23, 2022

Speak Out 3-23-22

It's clear that Putin can't defeat Ukraine militarily so he's decided to level every large city and massacre as many civilians as possible in his demented effort to take over the country. He needs to be charged as a war criminal and isolated in Russia. If he leaves and enters any airspace of a NATO country his plane should be diverted to the nearest airport and he should be arrested!

Arrest Putin

It's clear that Putin can't defeat Ukraine militarily so he's decided to level every large city and massacre as many civilians as possible in his demented effort to take over the country. He needs to be charged as a war criminal and isolated in Russia. If he leaves and enters any airspace of a NATO country his plane should be diverted to the nearest airport and he should be arrested!

Barr book

Bill Barr's new book about Trump exposes his Big Lie concerning the election. When Barr announced publicly that no fraud occurred during the election Trump accused him of "pulling the rug out from under his claim." Trump knew right then and there that his lie was being exposed and that's why Barr was sent packing.

Speak Out
