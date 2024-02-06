Speak Out 3/23/20

Putting the swimming pool in south Cape is a mistake. When the city built the skate board park, the kids from north Cape could not use it as it wasn’t safe. There were always boys who lived in that area bullying and beating on kids until they eventually stopped going down there. They switched to Jackson’s skate park. Turns out no one used the park and the city had to build another one across from Arena Park for the kids to have a safe place to skate. The pool will have the same problems as the skate park had.
Before the government starts throwing money around that they don’t have, maybe the politicians should stop tweeting and get off the campaign trail and really put some thought into a plan of action. Bankrupting the country shouldn’t be the first and only option.
Governor of Illinois criticizing President Trump and his administration during these trying times does no one any good. If he wants to criticize anyone it should be directed at the leaders in China for not letting the rest of the world know what was happening there. The Trump administration will get us through this with or without his support.
Joe Biden said during the debate against Bernie Sanders the main objective when you go to war is to protect your people. I always thought the main objective was to win, but do so with minimal casualties.
This is in response to a comment in the Wednesday, March 18, Speak Out column. The caller was concerned if your mayor didn’t close the restaurants and casino all of us Illinois residents “will be coming to Cape and infecting our people.” First, I would like to point out that my passport does not list me as Illinoisan but as American. It doesn’t matter if you reside in Missouri, Illinois or any of the other states, we are all in this together as Americans!