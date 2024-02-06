Speak Out 3/23/20

Illinois governor

Governor of Illinois criticizing President Trump and his administration during these trying times does no one any good. If he wants to criticize anyone it should be directed at the leaders in China for not letting the rest of the world know what was happening there. The Trump administration will get us through this with or without his support.

Win the war

Joe Biden said during the debate against Bernie Sanders the main objective when you go to war is to protect your people. I always thought the main objective was to win, but do so with minimal casualties.

Lockdown comment

This is in response to a comment in the Wednesday, March 18, Speak Out column. The caller was concerned if your mayor didn’t close the restaurants and casino all of us Illinois residents “will be coming to Cape and infecting our people.” First, I would like to point out that my passport does not list me as Illinoisan but as American. It doesn’t matter if you reside in Missouri, Illinois or any of the other states, we are all in this together as Americans!