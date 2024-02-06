All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionMarch 22, 2019

Speak Out 3/22/19

Bob Miller's column about changing the mascot in Jackson makes sense to me. I have always been against using a person as a mascot, but it really hit home when Jackson hung a tiger high up on a crane and I realized that Cape could not do that to Jackson because they cannot hang an Indian. I even hated seeing the tiger hanging. Tasteless!...

Jackson mascot

Bob Miller's column about changing the mascot in Jackson makes sense to me. I have always been against using a person as a mascot, but it really hit home when Jackson hung a tiger high up on a crane and I realized that Cape could not do that to Jackson because they cannot hang an Indian. I even hated seeing the tiger hanging. Tasteless!

Time change

I just read that President Trump is for doing away with Daylight Savings Time, as many people are. Many areas don't even practice this time change and it needs to be stopped. There is no need whatsoever for it anymore. But you can bet your bottom dollar that the Democrats will have a melt down because of this idea. Probably AOC will say that means the end of the world is even closer and they will need an investigation as the President is obviously working with Mother Nature to get this done and most likely this happened when he was working with Russia!

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Work and welfare

President Trump has introduced new options for welfare requirements -- namely, that Americans 18 to 65 years old work at least 20 hours a week in a job, a job training program or a community service program to secure a range of benefits and aid. According to the administration, the work requirement would apply to federal programs like food stamps, Medicaid, and federal housing, but would come with a hardship exemption. The obstructionist Democrats are livid. How dare someone require another person to work for a hand out.

Bovine flatulent

Did AOC have too many drinks while working as a bartender? That would explain her wild ideas about farting cows and such.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 14
Our opinion: United Way celebrates 70 years of community imp...
OpinionOct. 14
Prayer 10-14-24
OpinionOct. 14
Reagan: Kamala has nothing in mind
OpinionOct. 12
Lowry: The travesty of the CBP One app

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Parker: Black clergy speak out for Israel
OpinionOct. 12
Parker: Black clergy speak out for Israel
Our Opinion: Award recognizes outstanding public library
OpinionOct. 12
Our Opinion: Award recognizes outstanding public library
Prayer 10-12-24
OpinionOct. 12
Prayer 10-12-24
Letter: Cape's aging water infrastructure
OpinionOct. 12
Letter: Cape's aging water infrastructure
Our Opinion: VintageNOW set to unleash captivating performances
OpinionOct. 11
Our Opinion: VintageNOW set to unleash captivating performances
Speak Out: Will Elon Musk go to Mars?
OpinionOct. 11
Speak Out: Will Elon Musk go to Mars?
Lowry: Yes, Kamala Harris wants you out of your gas-powered car
OpinionOct. 11
Lowry: Yes, Kamala Harris wants you out of your gas-powered car
York: When Kamala Harris's promises come to nothing
OpinionOct. 11
York: When Kamala Harris's promises come to nothing
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy