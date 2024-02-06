Speak Out 3/22/19

Jackson mascot

Bob Miller's column about changing the mascot in Jackson makes sense to me. I have always been against using a person as a mascot, but it really hit home when Jackson hung a tiger high up on a crane and I realized that Cape could not do that to Jackson because they cannot hang an Indian. I even hated seeing the tiger hanging. Tasteless!

Time change

I just read that President Trump is for doing away with Daylight Savings Time, as many people are. Many areas don't even practice this time change and it needs to be stopped. There is no need whatsoever for it anymore. But you can bet your bottom dollar that the Democrats will have a melt down because of this idea. Probably AOC will say that means the end of the world is even closer and they will need an investigation as the President is obviously working with Mother Nature to get this done and most likely this happened when he was working with Russia!