Speak Out 3/22/19

Bob Miller's column about changing the mascot in Jackson makes sense to me. I have always been against using a person as a mascot, but it really hit home when Jackson hung a tiger high up on a crane and I realized that Cape could not do that to Jackson because they cannot hang an Indian. I even hated seeing the tiger hanging. Tasteless!
I just read that President Trump is for doing away with Daylight Savings Time, as many people are. Many areas don't even practice this time change and it needs to be stopped. There is no need whatsoever for it anymore. But you can bet your bottom dollar that the Democrats will have a melt down because of this idea. Probably AOC will say that means the end of the world is even closer and they will need an investigation as the President is obviously working with Mother Nature to get this done and most likely this happened when he was working with Russia!
President Trump has introduced new options for welfare requirements -- namely, that Americans 18 to 65 years old work at least 20 hours a week in a job, a job training program or a community service program to secure a range of benefits and aid. According to the administration, the work requirement would apply to federal programs like food stamps, Medicaid, and federal housing, but would come with a hardship exemption. The obstructionist Democrats are livid. How dare someone require another person to work for a hand out.
Did AOC have too many drinks while working as a bartender? That would explain her wild ideas about farting cows and such.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.