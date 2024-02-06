All sections
OpinionMarch 21, 2023

Speak out 3-21-23

Never-ending story

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia is horrifying. Countries are donating weapons and money to support Ukraine. What Ukraine really needs is a core economic policy to generate increased GDP to fund this battle. Donating countries do not have this core economic policy themselves, so this is a never ending story.

Kelly School Board

No school administrators, not even one who has a stellar reputation, should be rehired because he has one year left to retire. Raising that argument is ridiculous. If a person should not be retained and are in some way damaging the district or the students, they should not be given another year in which to do that. However, it doesn't sound like the latter is the case at Kelly. Unfortunately, the board must abide by privacy laws and cannot divulge why Hecht was, if it is true, pushed out. By law, only Mr. Hecht can share that. So those who want to know need to ask the appropriate person, not the school board, which cannot by law share that.

Talking points

I wish Jason Smith would just make factual statements and not inflammatory partisan, political statements in his letters to the Missourian. Real, working-class Americans want to hear facts, not constant partisan talking points.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

