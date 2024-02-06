All sections
March 20, 2021

Speak Out 3-21-21

How does a show as dumb as "The View" with people like Joy Behar continue to exist? Not sure where the person commenting on gas prices in the Cape area gets their information. From personal knowledge, the only place with lower gas price I have seen east of Columbia and all the way to Hannibal has been Fredericktown. The gas prices are all pretty much the same through the eastern half of the state. And Fredericktown wasn't much lower.

The View

How does a show as dumb as "The View" with people like Joy Behar continue to exist?

Gas prices

Not sure where the person commenting on gas prices in the Cape area gets their information. From personal knowledge, the only place with lower gas price I have seen east of Columbia and all the way to Hannibal has been Fredericktown. The gas prices are all pretty much the same through the eastern half of the state. And Fredericktown wasn't much lower.

Gas, borders

We now have higher fuel prices and open borders, from the administration that keeps on giving. Thank you, President Biden. Under your rule saving is a thing of the past.

Sick society

It is a sick society that will do away with the Dr. Seuss children's' books and allow the likes of Cardi B and her rap song W.A.P. on the radio and for sale for those same children to hear and purchase. Need I say more?

Speak Out
