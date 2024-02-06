Speak Out 3-21-21

The View

How does a show as dumb as "The View" with people like Joy Behar continue to exist?

Gas prices

Not sure where the person commenting on gas prices in the Cape area gets their information. From personal knowledge, the only place with lower gas price I have seen east of Columbia and all the way to Hannibal has been Fredericktown. The gas prices are all pretty much the same through the eastern half of the state. And Fredericktown wasn't much lower.