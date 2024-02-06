Speak Out 3-21-21

How does a show as dumb as "The View" with people like Joy Behar continue to exist?
Not sure where the person commenting on gas prices in the Cape area gets their information. From personal knowledge, the only place with lower gas price I have seen east of Columbia and all the way to Hannibal has been Fredericktown. The gas prices are all pretty much the same through the eastern half of the state. And Fredericktown wasn't much lower.
We now have higher fuel prices and open borders, from the administration that keeps on giving. Thank you, President Biden. Under your rule saving is a thing of the past.
It is a sick society that will do away with the Dr. Seuss children's' books and allow the likes of Cardi B and her rap song W.A.P. on the radio and for sale for those same children to hear and purchase. Need I say more?
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.