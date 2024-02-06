Speak Out 3/20/19

Selfies prove you don’t have friends. Staged family photos prove your family doesn’t do things together. Using a random “thank you” post to lead into a post about your kid proves you’re humble bragging. That completes your lesson in how the rest of the world views Facebook posts.
All you parents writing these crazy posts about the end of your child’s sport season need to take a reality break. It’s a sport. Your son or daughter wasn’t on the most bestest special team ever. Just enjoy the time watching and cheering, and be hopeful that life will be bigger than high school or definitely bigger than some sports season.
I enjoy the cold weather months because it forces young women to dress more appropriately. In just a couple months, butt cheeks and breasts will be on full display because parents are either oblivious or apathetic about their child’s appearance.
Nancy Pelosi is a congressional district representative. She represents her district, not the country. She should be tackling her district’s terrible homeless problem, housing crisis, crumbling infrastructure and low high school graduation rate.
Please, God, protect this country from [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] and her followers. We have been the envy of the world for 243 years and she wants to destroy that with socialism and ignorance.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.