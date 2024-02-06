Speak Out 3/20/19

Facebook posts

Selfies prove you don’t have friends. Staged family photos prove your family doesn’t do things together. Using a random “thank you” post to lead into a post about your kid proves you’re humble bragging. That completes your lesson in how the rest of the world views Facebook posts.

More than sports

All you parents writing these crazy posts about the end of your child’s sport season need to take a reality break. It’s a sport. Your son or daughter wasn’t on the most bestest special team ever. Just enjoy the time watching and cheering, and be hopeful that life will be bigger than high school or definitely bigger than some sports season.