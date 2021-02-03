Speak Out 3/2/21

Academic scholarship

High school students need to understand that good students are earning far more scholarship money than good athletes. Grades, test scores, and community involvement matter more than buckets, touchdowns, and goals. Don't be discouraged that society misplaces praise by writing news articles about partial athletic scholarships. Your academic achievements are newsworthy and worth celebrating.

Deer petition

I just spotted a beautiful white deer in the woods near my home in Cape. If Cape Girardeau insists on allowing bow hunting of deer in the city, at least make the albino deer off limits. Otherwise my name goes on that petition to stop it.