Speak Out 3-19-24

Health crisis
I think I have identified a factor in the health crisis. I have a serious condition that requires monitoring every few months. The day before my last scheduled visit, I got a call that my appointment was canceled and it would be weeks before another opening. If my critical appointment can be delayed weeks, do I really need it? Are all these follow ups needed or just if you have insurance? Maybe there isn't a shortage of doctors. There is just too much doctoring!
Lowry column
Rich Lowry, unless you are Native American, you came from a line of illegal immigrants. We came in and took over the country little by little.
Real criminals
When is the "Department of Injustice" going to start prosecuting real criminals and quit being a political pawn of the democrat party? The real criminals in this country are for open borders, abortion on demand and rewriting the constitution.
Cape's streets
Are the streets and businesses of Cape becoming the "wild, wild west?"
Trump Defense Fund
If you're thinking of donating your hard earned money to the Republican Party, just be aware that you're actually paying for Trump's legal bills instead. The RNC is now the Trump Defense Fund.
State of the Union
Biden's State of the Union speech is further proof of him having dementia. He has given the same speech at all three State of the Union addresses. One of the first signs of dementia is telling the same thing over and over and the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Need I say more?
Who's delusional?
I just read a speak out titled Trump's Delusion in which the writer stated that 40% of Republicans voters won't vote for Trump in the general election. Anybody who thinks that is delusional themselves. There will be a lot of Republicans that will have to hold their nose when they vote, but vote they will for Trump. A blind monkey could do a better job than Joe Biden!