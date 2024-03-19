Speak Out 3-19-24

Health crisis

I think I have identified a factor in the health crisis. I have a serious condition that requires monitoring every few months. The day before my last scheduled visit, I got a call that my appointment was canceled and it would be weeks before another opening. If my critical appointment can be delayed weeks, do I really need it? Are all these follow ups needed or just if you have insurance? Maybe there isn't a shortage of doctors. There is just too much doctoring!

Lowry column

Rich Lowry, unless you are Native American, you came from a line of illegal immigrants. We came in and took over the country little by little.

Real criminals

When is the "Department of Injustice" going to start prosecuting real criminals and quit being a political pawn of the democrat party? The real criminals in this country are for open borders, abortion on demand and rewriting the constitution.

Cape's streets